On the Wall Stinger Transition
00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
2.1Kexports
Add street-smart polish to your live streams with a transparent stinger transition that swipes across a textured wall and cleanly reveals your logo. The diagonal panel delivers a bold, urban feel while the centered mark keeps your brand front and center. Customize base and accent colors to match your identity and enjoy a fast, energetic wipe that perfectly hides scene cuts. Ideal for streamers who want a minimal yet gritty look that works for any channel theme.
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