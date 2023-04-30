Particles Alert Overlay

Give your stream a magical touch with a transparent particle alert overlay. A sleek rounded panel and glowing plexus particles highlight your message while staying unobtrusive over gameplay or webcams. The animation is smooth, elegant, and easy to read, perfect for alerts of any kind. Customize colors, size, font and text in seconds to match your brand. Ideal for streamers seeking a polished, modern look without clutter. Enhance viewer engagement with a refined alert that pops yet feels seamless.