Particles Stream Screen

Add a touch of magic to your live stream with a sleek, glowing particle screen. This stream screen features a modern neon aesthetic, smooth motion, and a clean layout for your logo, titles, and social handles. Tailor colors, fonts, and icon styling to match your brand and welcome viewers with a polished, professional look. Ideal for pre-stream, breaks, or intermissions, it keeps your audience engaged while you get ready. Easy to customize and ready to render, it’s the perfect overlay to enhance production value on any platform.