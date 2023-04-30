Particles Stream Screen
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
3.5Kexports
Add a touch of magic to your live stream with a sleek, glowing particle screen. This stream screen features a modern neon aesthetic, smooth motion, and a clean layout for your logo, titles, and social handles. Tailor colors, fonts, and icon styling to match your brand and welcome viewers with a polished, professional look. Ideal for pre-stream, breaks, or intermissions, it keeps your audience engaged while you get ready. Easy to customize and ready to render, it’s the perfect overlay to enhance production value on any platform.
Pack (4)
Similar templates
Best of EnjoystX