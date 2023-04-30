Particles Webcam Overlay

Elevate your stream with a glowing particle webcam overlay that’s stylish, subtle, and easy to brand. This loop-ready facecam frame features a luminous border with drifting sparkles and a clean nameplate for your channel identity. Customize colors, frame size, border width, margins, and even toggle rounded corners to fit your style. Flexible layout controls support single or multi-panel setups. Built on transparent alpha, it layers perfectly over gameplay, podcasts, or talk shows in OBS, Twitch, and YouTube. Keep viewers focused on you while adding a touch of polished, modern glow.