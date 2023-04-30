Particles Stinger Transition

Transform your scene changes with a sleek, transparent stinger overlay. This design features glowing particle trails that swirl into a full-screen cover, perfect for masking cuts during live streams and videos. A centered branding element keeps your identity front and center while the futuristic, digital aesthetic adds polish and energy. Tweak colors to match your brand and export in moments. Ideal for creators, gamers, and broadcasters seeking a high-impact, professional transition that stays versatile across any content.