RGB Split Stream Screen

Give your stream a modern upgrade with a sleek RGB split screen. This glitch-driven design blends bold typography, chromatic aberration and subtle waving motion to keep viewers engaged. Swap in your logo, headline and status text, then customize colors, icon styles and handles along the bottom row. The dark, neon-accented palette delivers high contrast and crisp readability. Ideal for pre-stream, intermissions or BRB moments, this versatile stream element pairs with any brand style and keeps your presentation polished and professional.