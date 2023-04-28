Youtube intro for cooking channel
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RGB Split Stream Screen - Original - Poster image

RGB Split Stream Screen

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream screen
Glitch
RGB split
Digital
11.2Kexports
rating
Give your stream a modern upgrade with a sleek RGB split screen. This glitch-driven design blends bold typography, chromatic aberration and subtle waving motion to keep viewers engaged. Swap in your logo, headline and status text, then customize colors, icon styles and handles along the bottom row. The dark, neon-accented palette delivers high contrast and crisp readability. Ideal for pre-stream, intermissions or BRB moments, this versatile stream element pairs with any brand style and keeps your presentation polished and professional.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us