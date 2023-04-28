Give your livestream a bold, futuristic look with this RGB split webcam overlay. Glitch artifacts, chromatic aberration, and neon color accents create a dynamic, high-tech frame around your face-cam. The transparent design loops smoothly and works perfectly in OBS and popular streaming setups. Easily customize colors, sizing, borders, and optional info cards, plus edit the username to match your brand. Ideal for creators who want a clean yet energetic stream overlay with modern digital flair.