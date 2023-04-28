RGB Stinger Transition

Give your stream a high-energy identity with a transparent RGB glitch stinger transition. This stream overlay features punchy chromatic aberration, RGB split effects, and a full-screen wipe to mask scene cuts smoothly. Drop in your logo, tweak colors, and instantly add a modern, futuristic edge to your branding. Perfect for streamers seeking a clean yet impactful transition that works across platforms. The glitchy motion, subtle grain, and neon glow deliver a professional finish that keeps viewers engaged while you switch scenes.