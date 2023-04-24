Sketch Alert Overlay

Bring a creative, hand-drawn vibe to your live stream alerts with this transparent overlay. The sketched paper banner and subtle grid texture add personality while keeping things clean and readable. Easily customize text, colors, font, width, and height to fit your layout and brand. Drop it over gameplay or webcam scenes to announce events without blocking the action. The friendly, minimal design works for gamers, artists, and creators across platforms. Make your notifications stand out with a unique sketch aesthetic that’s light, playful, and on-brand.