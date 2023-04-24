Sketch Webcam Overlay

Bring a creative, hand-drawn look to your live streams with this transparent webcam overlay. The sketch-style frame, top name tab, and clean info strip help your face-cam stand out while keeping layouts minimal and readable. Easily customize fonts, colors, border width, sizes, and corner style to match your brand. Perfect for OBS and streaming on any platform, this overlay adds personality without clutter. Set it up in minutes and keep your content front and center with a tasteful, artful presentation.