Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Sketch Stinger Transition - Original - Poster image

Sketch Stinger Transition

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Hand-drawn
Full-screen wipe
Paper
756exports
rating
Give your live stream scene changes a creative boost with this hand-drawn stinger transition. A sketchy doodle ring, paper grid texture, and a clean sliding band combine to fully cover the frame, hide the cut, and reveal your logo with energetic motion. It renders with transparency, so it overlays perfectly on top of gameplay, camera feeds, or content. Easily adjust background tones and accents, and keep your original logo colors if you prefer. Ideal for streamers, creators, and brands seeking a distinctive, illustrated aesthetic without sacrificing clarity.
EnjoystX profile image
EnjoystX
Edit
Pack (4)
Similar templates
Best of EnjoystX
Sketch Stream Screen
By EnjoystX
Edit
00:10
Sketch Stream Screen Original theme video
Sketch Webcam Overlay
By EnjoystX
Edit
00:10
Sketch Webcam Overlay Original theme video
Sketch Stinger Transition
By EnjoystX
Edit
00:02
Sketch Stinger Transition Original theme video
Sketch Alert Overlay
By EnjoystX
Edit
00:10
Sketch Alert Overlay Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us