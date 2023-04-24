Sketch Stinger Transition

Give your live stream scene changes a creative boost with this hand-drawn stinger transition. A sketchy doodle ring, paper grid texture, and a clean sliding band combine to fully cover the frame, hide the cut, and reveal your logo with energetic motion. It renders with transparency, so it overlays perfectly on top of gameplay, camera feeds, or content. Easily adjust background tones and accents, and keep your original logo colors if you prefer. Ideal for streamers, creators, and brands seeking a distinctive, illustrated aesthetic without sacrificing clarity.