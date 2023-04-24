Sketch Stream Screen

Bring a creative, hand‑drawn vibe to your livestream with a clean, sketch‑style starting screen. This full‑screen stream element features a paper grid background, playful doodles, and a centered headline with a subtitle. Easily tailor the look with custom colors, fonts, and sizes, toggle or edit social handles, and add your logo for cohesive branding. Smooth, relaxed motion keeps the scene engaging without distraction, making it ideal for pre‑show warmups or short intermissions. Perfect for streamers, artists, and creators who want a distinctive, approachable style.