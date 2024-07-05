en
Underwater Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Liquid
Dark
Particles
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
Education
Photography
Retail & E-commerce
More details
Underwater Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
EnjoystX profile image
Created by EnjoystX
15exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Plunge into the depths of creativity with our Underwater Reveal template. Your brand emerges from a tranquil aquatic backdrop, surrounded by a ballet of bubbles, embodying elegance and depth. Ideal for business intros, YouTube channel branding, or projects that demand a touch of aquatic wonder, this video comes alive with your personalized logo, tagline, fonts, and colors.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of EnjoystX
Logo on the road Original theme video
Logo on the road
Edit
By AlexG1985
10s
2
2
3
It is easy to use project contains logo placeholder, a text placeholder. It is also very fast rendering, and it doesn't require any plugins! This is perfect for a modern film intro, commercial, youtube channel or game intro. All the elements are pre-rendered, just drop and drag your logo. Super easy!
Soft Intro Blue Theme theme video
Soft Intro
Edit
By LuisBranco
8s
5
3
10
Create your intro with soft animation, composed of lights and particles. Customize logo, tagline, colors and extras options! Come check it out and start customizing!
Flow Unveil Original theme video
Flow Unveil
Edit
By Black_Phoenix
7s
4
3
5
Revel in the subtle elegance of particles as they reveal your company's identity. This Flow Unveil is designed to make a lasting impression, setting the tone for the quality content to follow. The customization options ensure your brand is brilliantly highlighted in the depth of gold and luxury.
Particle Swirl Logo Original theme video
Particle Swirl Logo
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
8s
7
3
17
Reveal your logo with an energetic particle effect.
Particular Logo Reveal Original theme video
Particular Logo Reveal
Edit
By depth_of_field
15s
2
3
7
Abstract liquid particles team up and multiply to form and reveal your logo in a stunning animation. A clean and minimal intro video, perfect for any serious content, corporate videos, webinars, promos, video ads and more. Create in seconds by uploading your logo and entering a clear message for your followers and audiences.
Particle Formation Original theme video
Particle Formation
Edit
By bbpixel
15s
2
3
6
Particle Formation Logo Reveal is a clean, elegant and dynamic animation featuring particles floating and twisting in space while getting pulled back to elegantly reveal your logo. A creative introduction to your corporate presentations, business slideshows, company broadcasts, conferences, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this professionally animated logo reveal.
Shatter Reveal Original theme video
Shatter Reveal
Edit
By Black_Phoenix
8s
2
3
3
Embrace the power of impactful storytelling with our Shatter Reveal template. It's an explosive introduction that etches your logo in the mind of your audience. Pre-rendered elements and spaces for your logo and tagline merge to create a spectacle, fitting snugly into the world of social media and video content.
Noir Flip Original theme video
Noir Flip
Edit
By S_WorX
13s
24
40
2
Step into the dark side with our Noir Flip template. Immerse your audience in a captivating reveal where your logo or text flips dramatically, unveiling a world of intrigue. This multipurpose video is perfect for intros, outros, or standalone pieces that showcase your brand. Customize the colors and add your logo effortlessly to create a striking and memorable experience. Get ready to publish a video that leaves a lasting impression in black and white.
