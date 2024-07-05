en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Underwater Reveal
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by EnjoystX
15exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Plunge into the depths of creativity with our Underwater Reveal template. Your brand emerges from a tranquil aquatic backdrop, surrounded by a ballet of bubbles, embodying elegance and depth. Ideal for business intros, YouTube channel branding, or projects that demand a touch of aquatic wonder, this video comes alive with your personalized logo, tagline, fonts, and colors.
Similar templates
Best of EnjoystX
By AlexG1985
10s
2
2
3
It is easy to use project contains logo placeholder, a text placeholder. It is also very fast rendering, and it doesn't require any plugins! This is perfect for a modern film intro, commercial, youtube channel or game intro. All the elements are pre-rendered, just drop and drag your logo. Super easy!
By LuisBranco
8s
5
3
10
Create your intro with soft animation, composed of lights and particles. Customize logo, tagline, colors and extras options! Come check it out and start customizing!
By Black_Phoenix
7s
4
3
5
Revel in the subtle elegance of particles as they reveal your company's identity. This Flow Unveil is designed to make a lasting impression, setting the tone for the quality content to follow. The customization options ensure your brand is brilliantly highlighted in the depth of gold and luxury.
By Mr.Rabbit
8s
7
3
17
Reveal your logo with an energetic particle effect.
By depth_of_field
15s
2
3
7
Abstract liquid particles team up and multiply to form and reveal your logo in a stunning animation. A clean and minimal intro video, perfect for any serious content, corporate videos, webinars, promos, video ads and more. Create in seconds by uploading your logo and entering a clear message for your followers and audiences.
By bbpixel
15s
2
3
6
Particle Formation Logo Reveal is a clean, elegant and dynamic animation featuring particles floating and twisting in space while getting pulled back to elegantly reveal your logo. A creative introduction to your corporate presentations, business slideshows, company broadcasts, conferences, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this professionally animated logo reveal.
By Black_Phoenix
8s
2
3
3
Embrace the power of impactful storytelling with our Shatter Reveal template. It's an explosive introduction that etches your logo in the mind of your audience. Pre-rendered elements and spaces for your logo and tagline merge to create a spectacle, fitting snugly into the world of social media and video content.
By S_WorX
13s
24
40
2
Step into the dark side with our Noir Flip template. Immerse your audience in a captivating reveal where your logo or text flips dramatically, unveiling a world of intrigue. This multipurpose video is perfect for intros, outros, or standalone pieces that showcase your brand. Customize the colors and add your logo effortlessly to create a striking and memorable experience. Get ready to publish a video that leaves a lasting impression in black and white.
Menu
Templates
Solutions