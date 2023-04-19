VHS Glitch Alert Overlay

Give your live stream a clean, retro-inspired alert that pops without clutter. This transparent overlay features a centered banner and bold headline that types on letter by letter for instant readability. Easily customize the message, font, colors, width and height to fit your brand and layout. The flat, minimal design keeps focus on the event while standing out against gameplay or creative content. Ideal for follower, subscriber, or other on‑stream notifications, this alert integrates smoothly with any broadcast setup and helps you acknowledge your audience in style.