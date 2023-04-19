VHS Glitch Stream Screen

Bring nostalgic flair to your live stream with a retro VHS glitch screen designed for “starting soon” moments. This bold, playful layout showcases a central headline, a supporting subline, and a clean row of social icons for visibility across platforms. The analog-inspired grid, pixel styling, and glitch accents create an eye‑catching aesthetic. Easily customize text, logo, colors and social handles to match your brand. Ideal for creators on any platform who want a vibrant, standout waiting screen that loops smoothly and keeps viewers engaged before going live.