VHS Glitch Webcam Overlay

Give your live stream a crisp, professional look with a clean, transparent webcam overlay. The centered frame and nameplate keep your face-cam and handle clear and readable, while the bold flat design pops against gameplay or creative scenes. Customize colors, border width, size, margins, and corner style to match your brand. Simple, legible, and stream-ready—perfect for gaming, art, and chatting. Drop it into OBS or your favorite streaming setup and stand out with a polished, consistent on-screen presence.