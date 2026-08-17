Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Numerik Title 10 - Origin - Poster image

Numerik Title 10

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Neutral
2K
13exports
rating
Showcase key numbers with a crisp, minimal motion title built around a dynamic counter. This transparent overlay features bold, centered typography that draws attention to KPIs, percentages, prices, or stats. Effortlessly customize fonts, sizes, spacing, colors, and the start/end values to match your brand. The smooth fade and focused composition make it perfect for intros, reels, presentations, promos, or data callouts over footage. Designed for clarity and impact, this template turns raw figures into compelling on-screen highlights in seconds.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us