Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Number Text Animation 9 - Origin - Poster image

Numerik Title 9

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Word highlight
Line wipe
Sliding panel
8exports
rating
Design crisp, minimal motion titles with a smooth sliding highlight bar. This transparent overlay keeps focus on your message while the accent bar underscores key words for instant emphasis. Customize headline text, fonts, sizes and accent color to match your brand. The centered layout, refined typography and seamless line‑wipe motion make it ideal for chapter openers, captions and quick callouts across social, promo and editorial content. Drop it over any footage to add professional polish in seconds—no complex setup required.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us