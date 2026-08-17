Numerik Title 2

Turn raw numbers into attention‑grabbing statements with this clean motion title. A bold, oversized numeral smoothly counts between values while supporting text builds alongside it. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay for videos, intros, and presentations. Customize fonts, sizes, spacing, colors, and start/end values to highlight KPIs, milestones, or social proof. Designed with a minimal, modern look, it keeps focus on the data that matters. Effortless to edit and fast to render, it’s an ideal way to present stats with clarity and impact.