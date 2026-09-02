Numerik Title 4

Showcase prices, KPIs or live stats with a bold, minimal motion title built for finance. This transparent overlay features a dynamic number counter, a colored underline to indicate up or down states, and clean, high-contrast typography. Easily customize the values, colors and font to match your brand or market theme. Perfect for dashboards, promos, product pricing, earnings updates and video segments that need quick impact. Drop it over footage or use on a dark canvas to instantly highlight key figures and performance changes with clarity and style.