3D Liquid Reveal - Post

Unveil your brand with a polished 3D liquid logo animation that’s minimal, elegant, and versatile. A glossy extruded mark emerges through a fluid wipe, set against a clean gradient backdrop with subtle light accents. Ideal for intros and outros, this template supports multiple aspect ratios and includes controls for logo size, colors, and tagline. Smooth depth-of-field and refined motion create a premium feel that suits corporate, creative, and product-driven identities alike. Make a memorable first impression with a professional logo animation that adapts to your brand in seconds.