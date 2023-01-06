3D Liquid Reveal - Square
00:06 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
535exports
Unveil your brand with a polished 3D liquid logo animation that’s minimal, elegant, and versatile. A glossy extruded mark emerges through a fluid wipe, set against a clean gradient backdrop with subtle light accents. Ideal for intros and outros, this template supports multiple aspect ratios and includes controls for logo size, colors, and tagline. Smooth depth-of-field and refined motion create a premium feel that suits corporate, creative, and product-driven identities alike. Make a memorable first impression with a professional logo animation that adapts to your brand in seconds.
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