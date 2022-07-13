Simple Liquid Logo - Square
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
1.3Kexports
Create a refined brand moment with a minimalist 3D liquid logo reveal. A smooth splash forms ripple rings beneath your mark as a tasteful lens flare frames the scene. The clean gradient background and glossy finish keep attention on your logo, while a customizable tagline completes the composition. Ideal for intros, outros, and idents, this elegant template blends fluid animation, subtle highlights, and centered layout for a premium look in any aspect ratio.
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