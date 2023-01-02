Colorful Liquid Reveal - Square

Bring your brand to life with a sleek liquid logo reveal. This modern 3D motion graphics template features glossy waves, bubbles and ripple rings on a dark backdrop for maximum contrast. Add your logo and a headline, tweak the liquid and text colors, and toggle chromatic aberration and subtle noise for extra edge. Perfect for intros, outros, promos and stings, it delivers energetic, fluid motion with a polished, elegant finish. Easy to customize and fast to render, it’s an eye‑catching logo animation that makes your brand feel dynamic and memorable.