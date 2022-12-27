Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Colorful Liquid Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Colorful Liquid Reveal - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Liquid
818exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a sleek liquid logo reveal. This modern 3D motion graphics template features glossy waves, bubbles and ripple rings on a dark backdrop for maximum contrast. Add your logo and a headline, tweak the liquid and text colors, and toggle chromatic aberration and subtle noise for extra edge. Perfect for intros, outros, promos and stings, it delivers energetic, fluid motion with a polished, elegant finish. Easy to customize and fast to render, it’s an eye‑catching logo animation that makes your brand feel dynamic and memorable.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us