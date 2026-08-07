3D Rotating Neon - Square

Bring your brand to life with an energetic 3D neon logo animation. This template uses luminous light trails, sleek rotations and glossy reflections to form and spotlight your mark on a dark, cinematic stage. Perfect for intros and outros, it blends futuristic style with smooth, fluid motion to deliver a premium, high‑impact reveal. Easily add your logo and tagline, adjust colors and intensity, and you’re ready to publish. Ideal for tech, gaming, creative studios and modern brands looking for a bold, memorable identity stinger.