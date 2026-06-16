Neon Halo Fusion - Square

Ignite your brand with a vivid neon logo reveal that commands attention. This energetic animation builds your mark with sweeping light rays, optical flares, and glowing outlines before settling into a clean, centered lockup with an optional tagline. Perfect for intros and outros, it delivers a modern, futuristic feel while staying minimal and focused on your identity. Customize colors for the background, borders, flares, and reflections to match your brand. Add your logo, tweak the palette, and export a sharp, high‑impact ident ready for social, streams, or promos.