3D Rotation & Flip Outline - Vertical

Give your brand a refined entrance with a clean 3D logo animation. This elegant ident assembles your mark through smooth rotations and flips, forming a glossy extruded logo with striking long shadows. Subtle lens flare and bokeh on a soft gradient backdrop keep the focus on your identity. Add a short tagline below for a complete branded end card or opener. Simple controls let you adjust colors, logo size, and the accent badge for a perfect fit. Ideal as an intro or outro for polished content across platforms.