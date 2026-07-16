Aurora Edge - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a sleek 3D logo reveal that blends elegant motion, glossy highlights, and subtle lens flares. This vertical-friendly logo animation focuses attention on your mark with a clean gradient backdrop, reflective floor, and calm, fluid pacing. Personalize colors, add an optional tagline, fine‑tune flares, and choose your font and soundtrack to match your brand. Ideal as an intro or outro, it delivers a refined, premium finish for social posts, promos, and YouTube content while keeping the design minimal and on-brand.