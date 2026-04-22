Flare Assembly - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a striking vertical 3D logo reveal. This template combines cinematic lens flares, geometric halftone accents, and a glassy, extruded logo that assembles piece by piece for maximum impact. Perfect for intros and outros, it features a centered layout with room for a short tagline. Refine your look with easy color controls and achieve a modern, glowing aesthetic that suits reels, stories, and shorts. Deliver polished branding fast—no advanced skills needed. Simply add your logo, adjust the palette, and export a high‑impact animation ready to elevate your content.