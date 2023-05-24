3D Scribble Reveal - Vertical

Bring your brand to life with a bold 3D logo reveal. This template assembles your mark from sculpted shapes, then adds a lively scribble fill for a creative, hand-crafted finish. Clean outlines, subtle glints, and a centered layout keep focus on your identity, while an optional tagline rounds out the message. Ideal for intros and outros, it blends 3D motion graphics with expressive strokes for impact. Customize colors, background texture, and timing accents to match your brand. Deliver a polished, memorable logo animation in any popular aspect ratio.