Fast 3D Clean Intro

Give your brand a crisp entrance with a fast, clean 3D logo reveal. This minimal, elegant ident assembles extruded outlines with glossy reflections, then settles into a centered lockup with room for a short tagline. Smooth camera drift, subtle shadow bands, and a diagonal color sweep add polish without clutter. Ideal for intros or outros, it’s designed to highlight your mark on a bright, modern backdrop. Easily customize your logo, colors, and tagline and export a premium, professional opener in minutes.