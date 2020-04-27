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Fast Corporate Intro - Original - Poster image

Fast Corporate Intro

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 18 images · 5 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Logo animation
Title sequence
Stomp style
Glitch
2.5Kexports
rating
Kick off your video with a sharp, energetic opener. This template blends bold typography, glitch slice transitions, sliding panels and zoom blur accents to deliver a modern corporate feel. Showcase multiple images in quick succession, build momentum with rhythmic titles, and finish strong with a clean logo reveal and tagline. Ideal for promos, brand intros, presentations, sports or fashion highlights. Easily customize text, media, colors and your logo to match your brand and message, then export a polished intro that grabs attention from the first second.
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Goldenmotion
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us