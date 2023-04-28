Neon Ray Twist - Vertical

Bring your brand to life with a striking neon logo animation. Rotating light rays, luminous outlines, and a sleek dark background create a futuristic intro or outro that grabs attention instantly. Customize your logo and tagline, tweak colors, and deliver a polished, energetic reveal with subtle glitch accents. Perfect for technology, sci‑fi, gaming, and digital content, this versatile template works across formats and keeps the focus squarely on your brand.