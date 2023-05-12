Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fast Neon Ray Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Fast Neon Ray Reveal - Vertical

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glow
Intro
Outro
Futuristic
2.9Kexports
rating
Bring your branding to life with a high‑impact neon logo reveal. This energetic 3D animation explodes with luminous light rays and a sleek, futuristic glow, building from a dramatic center burst into a crisp logo hold with an optional tagline. Perfect for intros and outros across gaming, entertainment, and tech content, it features customizable colors, logo size, and text so you can match your style in seconds. Designed for a dark, cinematic look, the neon treatment commands attention on any platform and aspect ratio. Drop in your logo, fine‑tune the palette, and export a striking, professional brand hit.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us