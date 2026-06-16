Neon Halo Fusion - Vertical

Ignite attention with a bold neon logo reveal built for vertical screens. This energetic animation traces your mark with luminous glow, light rays and stylish trails, then settles into a clean, minimal finish. Fine‑tune colors, control the halo and flares, and add a tagline for a polished intro or outro. The dark backdrop and LED accents boost contrast and legibility, making your brand pop across social clips, reels, and promos. Perfect when you need a fast, modern identity hit that looks premium without the hassle.