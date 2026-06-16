Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Halo Fusion - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Neon Halo Fusion - Vertical

00:05 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glow
Intro
Outro
Neon outline
7exports
rating
Ignite attention with a bold neon logo reveal built for vertical screens. This energetic animation traces your mark with luminous glow, light rays and stylish trails, then settles into a clean, minimal finish. Fine‑tune colors, control the halo and flares, and add a tagline for a polished intro or outro. The dark backdrop and LED accents boost contrast and legibility, making your brand pop across social clips, reels, and promos. Perfect when you need a fast, modern identity hit that looks premium without the hassle.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us