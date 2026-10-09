QueryFlip - Square

Showcase your brand with a clean, modern logo reveal built around a realistic search‑bar interaction. Type-on text, a clickable cursor, and smooth 3D animation guide viewers from query to brand in seconds. Minimal design, soft gradients, and subtle light leaks keep attention on your message. Fully customizable colors, fonts, text, and logo make it perfect for intros, outros, and website promos. Create a crisp, professional identity moment for social feeds and square placements with effortless style.