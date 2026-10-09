Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
QueryFlip - Square - Original - Poster image

QueryFlip - Square

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Website Promo
7exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a clean, modern logo reveal built around a realistic search‑bar interaction. Type-on text, a clickable cursor, and smooth 3D animation guide viewers from query to brand in seconds. Minimal design, soft gradients, and subtle light leaks keep attention on your message. Fully customizable colors, fonts, text, and logo make it perfect for intros, outros, and website promos. Create a crisp, professional identity moment for social feeds and square placements with effortless style.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Goldenmotion profile image
Goldenmotion
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
QueryFlip
By Goldenmotion
Edit
2K
00:08
QueryFlip Original preset video
Laptop Logo Reveal - Square
By themediastock
Edit
00:12
Laptop Logo Reveal - Square Original preset video
Clean Search Reveal - Square
By thundermotion2021
Edit
00:08
Clean Search Reveal - Square Original preset video
Snappy Search Intro - Square
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:10
Snappy Search Intro - Square Original preset video
Stroke Clean Reveal - Square
By Moysher
Edit
00:07
Stroke Clean Reveal - Square Original preset video
Trendy Search Reveal - Square
By thundermotion2021
Edit
00:08
Trendy Search Reveal - Square Dynamic preset video
Magnify Brand Reveal- Square
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:09
Magnify Brand Reveal- Square Original preset video
Sleek Search Intro - Square
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:08
Sleek Search Intro - Square Dark Night preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us