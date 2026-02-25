Split Motion Slideshow - Square

Build a high‑impact square slideshow with bold titles, stylish split transitions, light‑leak accents, and a clean logo end scene. This minimal yet vibrant design is perfect for promos, intros, and fast social highlights. Drop in your photos or videos, edit headlines, tweak colors, and you’re ready to export. Smooth slice reveals, zoom blur moments, and centered layouts keep attention on your message. Optimized for quick customization and crisp readability, it adapts to brands, events, or product showcases with ease. Make your content pop with energetic motion and modern typography—no advanced editing skills required.