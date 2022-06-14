Stomp Multi Photo Logo - Vertical

Create a high-impact opener with a clean, minimal look. This stomp-style template showcases a fast sequence of square photo prints before a bold logo animation and tagline. It’s perfect for intros, promos, and outros, with editable images, titles, and colors. Polaroid-like frames, light leaks, and subtle vignette keep focus on your brand while delivering energetic pacing. Easily adapt to your content and export in multiple aspect ratios. A smart choice for channels, campaigns, and product launches that need a quick, modern brand reveal.