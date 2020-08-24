Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stylish Company Values - Original - Poster image

Stylish Company Values

00:27 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 6 images · 10 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Corporate
Title sequence
Geometric
295exports
rating
Present your company values with a clean, modern promo built for corporate communications. This template blends bold titles, geometric panels, and smooth transitions to highlight key messages and supporting visuals. Customize fonts, colors, images, and text to align with your brand. Ideal for internal culture campaigns, employer branding, and executive presentations. The centered, minimal layout ensures readability, while polished motion keeps viewers engaged. Finish with a clear contact slide and branded logo end card for a professional wrap-up.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us