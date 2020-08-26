Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stylish Employee Interview - Original - Poster image

Stylish Employee Interview

00:33 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 7 images · 12 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Corporate
Slideshow
Geometric
329exports
rating
Create a polished corporate promo that showcases your message with minimalist, geometric style. This 4:5 vertical sequence blends smooth slide transitions, centered diamond frames, and clean typography to highlight key talking points, images, and a strong logo end card. Perfect for employer branding, interviews, and social feed content, it delivers a professional look without clutter. Easily adjust colors, fonts, and copy to match your brand identity and keep viewers focused on what matters. A refined, modern design that’s versatile enough for presentations, product overviews, and team spotlights.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us