Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stylish Employee Testimony - Original - Poster image

Stylish Employee Testimony

00:44 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 6 images · 16 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Minimal
Promo
Testimonial
Geometric
Slideshow
249exports
rating
Bring authentic employee stories to life with a clean, modern testimonial promo. This minimal, geometric slideshow blends smooth rotations and slide-in panels to frame portraits, headlines and compelling quotes. Balanced typography and tinted overlays keep messages readable over imagery, while a polished logo outro ties the brand together. Ideal for corporate communications, employer branding, interviews and case highlights, it’s designed to be fast to customize and easy to repurpose. Drop in photos, edit text, and adjust colors to match your identity for a professional, on-brand result every time.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us