en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
00:00/00:23
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by grstudio
9exports
23 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
10videos
10texts
1font
1audio
Enter the arena of visual impact with our Classy Sporty Showcase template. This ready-to-publish powerhouse brings together your workout or competition footage in a breathtaking experience. Customize with your media, texts, and colors. Perfect for creators looking to enhance their sports-related content with a streamlined, high-energy presentation.
Similar templates
Best of grstudio
By Moysher
16s
26
22
8
A dynamic project that uses a variety of effects to reveal and enhance the impact of your content. A great way to showcase your new products, sports, fashion, modeling, food, travel, vacation, friends and family photos. Stand out from the start and leave a lasting impression, even on those who see a few seconds of your video ad.
By Harchenko
18s
29
26
13
Modern Promo Stylish Intro is an eye-catching promo template perfect for presentations, promotions and news. Here is everything you need to get a stylish intro: dynamic transitions, clean typography and bright colors. Customizable with several colors, 4 video placeholders and your choice of logo or text.
By Besed
29s
21
46
13
Dynamic Opener is an unique and well-timed title edit template
By smoothlymo
21s
21
21
13
Cute Travel Slideshow is a fresh and creative After Effects template with a stylish design, dynamic text animations and trendy transitions. A cool intro or opener to your TV shows, commercials, trailers, teasers, presentations, slideshows, promotions, upcoming events, Facebook and YouTube videos. Impress everyone with this short, eye-catching and nicely animated AE template. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By Moysher
15s
26
19
7
A dynamic project that uses a cool combination of text animation and transition effects to reveal and enhance your products, images, or videos. Impress your audience with this fast and creatively animated 4k video, perfect for showcasing new collections, but also available in 17 different, industry inspired, use-case media combinations.
By grstudio
20s
1
22
3
Impress your audience with an opener that's as lively as your content. Our professionally crafted Dynamic Visual Show template sets your presentation apart with modern animations and sophisticated transitions. From travel diaries to new product launches, the myriad of customization options ensures your message shines through every frame. Enhance your visual storytelling by integrating your own logo, fonts, and colors.
By smoothlymo
20s
22
21
3
A fast and dynamic animation with creative smooth transitions will emphasize your message while showcasing your media in an eye-catching manner. A gorgeous video ad for any kind of content. The original design starts with fruits, inspired by YouTube cooking channels, but is also available in 15 other, industry inspired use cases.
By minnapicture
30s
24
20
15
Short Promo template is created for those who need a short and aggressive video to promote their product in a dynamic style.
Menu
Templates
Solutions