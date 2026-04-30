Prism Type 3D 3

Make your headline impossible to miss with this bold kinetic typography motion title. A dark, minimal stage keeps focus on your text while vibrant RGB split and chromatic aberration add a modern glitch edge. Pseudo‑3D stacked offsets deepen the look, and sweeping diagonal panels energize the reveal. Delivered with a transparent background, it drops seamlessly over any footage, perfect for intros, bumpers, chapters, and outros. Easily customize font, size, leading, and color to align with your brand in seconds.