Prism Type 3D 8

Make a statement with a bold 3D kinetic title. This template turns your headline into extruded, perspective text enhanced by RGB split, chromatic aberration and neon glow. It’s optimized as a transparent motion title, so you can overlay it on any footage. Customize the copy, font, size, leading and colors, and add your own audio track to match the vibe. Ideal for intros, outros, chapter openers, promos and social content where typography leads. If you need a clean yet impactful look with a modern glitch edge, this design delivers fast.