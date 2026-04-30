Prism Type 3D 4

Create a punchy, modern motion title with kinetic typography and glitch flair. This transparent overlay centers bold type and drives it with energetic channel shifts, chromatic edges, and crisp motion echoes. Customize the headline, choose your font, adjust size and spacing, and toggle chromatic styling to match your brand. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, reels, and social overlays, this template keeps the focus on your message while delivering a slick, techy aesthetic. Plug in your audio or keep it silent—the animation holds strong either way.