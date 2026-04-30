Prism Type 3D 5

Transform your message into a bold 3D kinetic motion title. This clean, minimal template centers two lines of text with punchy, choreographed moves and subtle glitch accents. It features a transparent background for seamless overlays, plus full control of fonts, sizes, leading, and colors. Toggle chromatic effects for extra edge or keep it crisp and modern. Ideal for intros, outros, stingers, or chapter openers, this design keeps focus on typography and brand clarity. Fast to customize and built for impact, it’s a versatile motion title for social, YouTube, promos, and presentations.