Universal Typewriter 1

Bring clarity and style to your videos with a clean motion title that types on character by character. This template features a classic typewriter effect with an optional blinking cursor, a transparent background for seamless overlays, and fully customizable typography. Adjust font, size, leading, glow, and gradient fills to match your brand or content. Perfect for intros, outros, chapter openers, and captions across social videos, tutorials, and presentations. Keep your message minimal and impactful while maintaining full creative control. Make your words the hero—simple, readable, and professional.