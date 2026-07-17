80s visualizer
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Universal Typewriter 2 - Origin - Poster image

Universal Typewriter 2

00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Typewriter effect
2K
Neutral
11exports
rating
Bring your words to life with a clean, typewriter motion title. This transparent overlay is perfect for intros, captions, and chapter cards across any platform. Customize fonts, sizing, line spacing, colors, and glow for a polished look that fits your brand. A blinking caret and precise letter-by-letter typing add clarity and focus to your message. Use it to announce topics, highlight quotes, or create minimalist headlines that stand out over footage. With kinetic typography and a neutral mood, it pairs seamlessly with any soundtrack. Fast to set up, professional to publish.
HannaDarling profile image
HannaDarling
Edit
Pack (8)
Similar templates
Best of HannaDarling
Universal Typewriter 1
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:05
Universal Typewriter 1 Original theme video
Universal Typewriter 8
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:05
Universal Typewriter 8 Original2 theme video
Universal Typewriter 7
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:05
Universal Typewriter 7 Origin theme video
Universal Typewriter 6
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:05
Universal Typewriter 6 Original2 theme video
Universal Typewriter 5
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:05
Universal Typewriter 5 Original theme video
Universal Typewriter 4
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:05
Universal Typewriter 4 Origin theme video
Universal Typewriter 3
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:05
Universal Typewriter 3 Origin theme video
Universal Typewriter 2
By HannaDarling
Edit
00:05
Universal Typewriter 2 Origin theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us