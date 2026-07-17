Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Universal Typewriter 4 - Origin - Poster image

Universal Typewriter 4

00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Typewriter effect
Intro
Neutral
16exports
rating
Bring your words to life with a crisp, typewriter-style motion title. This transparent overlay features a classic blinking cursor and authentic type-on animation for headlines, quotes, or captions. Easily customize text, fonts, sizing, and colors to match any brand or scene. Toggle the cursor and stylistic accents to fine-tune the look. Use it as a punchy intro, elegant chapter card, or a subtle outro to reinforce your message. The minimal design keeps attention on your copy while sitting cleanly over any footage or background for a professional finish.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us